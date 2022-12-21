Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Jokic’s latest triple-double leads Nuggets past Grizzlies

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, picks up a loose ball as Memphis Grizzlies center...
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, picks up a loose ball as Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By MICHAEL KELLY
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:46 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 13 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists for his second straight triple-double to lead the Denver Nuggets over the Memphis Grizzlies 105-91 in a matchup between the top two teams in the Western Conference.

Jokic followed up his 40-point, 27-rebound, 10-assist performance Sunday night with his sixth triple-double of the season and 82nd of his career.

Aaron Gordon had 24 points and Bruce Brown 16 for Denver. Ja Morant led Memphis with 35 points and 10 assists.

The Grizzlies, now tied with the Nuggets in the standings, have lost two in a row following a seven-game winning streak.

Most Read

Blu Rolland
Family shares disturbing details of Arkansas boy’s death, discovery under house
Video of ‘Kia Boys’
Woman shares video of ‘Kia Boys’ stealing her car under 5 minutes in Midtown
Demarcus Anderson arrested in train heist
Memphis man arrested, accused of train heist
David Nicholas Smith, 44, was arrested and charged with five counts of simple assault by...
Owner charged after lineman attacked by 5 pit bulls at work, sheriff’s office says
Wind chills will be below zero on Friday morning
First Alert Weather Day Friday with dangerously cold weather

Latest News

High School Football
Tennessee high school sports org votes to allow NIL deals
Tennessee Sen. Brian Kelsey
Tennessee suspends ex-senator’s law license over guilty plea
The Mississippi Parole Board chairman says the state is releasing fewer inmates because the...
Mississippi paroling fewer inmates despite more eligibility
State Rep. Barbara Cooper passed away at 93
Tennessee gov sets election dates to replace fallen lawmaker
Nashville Predators logo
Husso makes 26 saves, Red Wings shut out Predators 3-0