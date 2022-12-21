Toy Truck Drive
House of Mtenzi Museum celebrates 20th annual Forgotten Souls Christmas Festival

20th annual Forgotten Souls Christmas Festival
20th annual Forgotten Souls Christmas Festival(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Wednesday morning, the House of Mtenzi Museum held its 20th annual Forgotten Souls Christmas Festival, which provided winter clothing, snacks, and hot food to the homeless and less-fortunate families in Memphis.

Head Hostess Tina Byrd says she saw the opportunity to give back to her community as a blessing.

“If God is continuing to bless me with life and others, I feel like it’s my duty to come back here and give back to the community and if I’m able to feed somebody and give somebody something that they don’t have, then that’s just a blessing for me and I’m overjoyed,” said Byrd.

It’s not too late to help out the House of Mtenzi. You can donate to the Forgotten Souls Christmas Festival via Cashapp: $HOMM1289 or Paypal.

