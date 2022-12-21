First Alert to snow and wind chills below zero Thursday & Friday

Toy Truck Drive
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:40 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We will have one more nice day before extreme cold arrives in the Mid-South. it will be dry today, but there will be more clouds this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s. Low temperatures will dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s overnight. A few spotty showers will be possible overnight into early tomorrow.

TODAY: Increasing clouds. High: 52 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20%. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds: South at 5 to 10 mph.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - THURSDAY EVENING COLD BLAST: A cold front will move through on Thursday, which will bring a chance of afternoon rain changing quickly to snow by 4 pm. Snow will continue through 9 pm. Some areas could get 1″ of snow, especially in areas north of I-40 in west Tennessee and eastern Arkansas. Temperatures will rise into the upper 40s to low 50s in the middle of the day, then plummet into the teens by evening. Lows drop to around 5 degrees Thursday night.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - DANGEROUS COLD FRIDAY: Wind chills will be -10 to -20 on Friday morning with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Friday looks dangerously cold with highs in the teens and lows near 10 degrees Friday night.

CHRISTMAS EVE: & CHRISTMAS DAY: It will remain unseasonably cold both days with highs in the low to upper 20s and lows in the teens. A few flurries can’t be ruled out, but most areas will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will finally rise above freezing on Monday with highs around 40 degrees. Any leftover snow will melt next week with temperatures staying in the 40s.

