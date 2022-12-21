FedEx accelerating cost-cutting initiatives to offset low demand

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx has announced that it is accelerating several cost-cutting initiatives to offset the continued volume decline of packages that dropped its first quarter revenue below expectations.

On Tuesday, the company released its second quarter earnings report for the 2023 fiscal year, which shows constraint by continued demand weakness, particularly at FedEx Express.

FedEx Express implemented several incremental cost reduction actions during the second quarter, including structural air network changes and the temporary parking of aircraft.

“The FedEx team moved with urgency to make rapid progress on our ongoing transformation while navigating a weaker demand environment,” said Raj Subramaniam, FedEx Corp. president and chief executive officer. “Our earnings exceeded our expectations in the second quarter driven by the execution and acceleration of our aggressive cost reduction plans. At the same time, we continue to focus on delivering excellent service for our customers.”

FedEx made $22.8 billion in revenue in the second quarter, down 3% from last year’s $23.5 billion.

FedEx Express’ operating income declined by 64% year-over-year due to lower global volumes, partially offset by an 8% package yield increase.

The shipping giant first announced its plans to reduce costs by an estimated $2 billion after first quarter results were released in September.

The company has since identified an incremental $1 billion in cost savings beyond its September forecast and now expects to generate total fiscal 2023 cost savings of approximately $3.7 billion relative to its initial fiscal 2023 business plan.

“Our teams have an unwavering focus on rapidly implementing cost savings to improve profitability,” said Michael C. Lenz, FedEx Corp. executive vice president and chief financial officer. “As we look to the second half of our fiscal year, we are accelerating our progress on cost actions, helping to offset continued global volume softness.”

FedEx’s second quarter ended Nov. 30.

