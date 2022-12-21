Toy Truck Drive
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler shares new Bluff City restaurants coming in 2023

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to talk about 11 new restaurants opening up in the Bluff City in 2023.

Watch their full interview now in the video player above or on our streaming apps (AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku).

Don’t forget to check out Jennifer’s stories on commercialappeal.com/food.

