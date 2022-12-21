Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Casey White and Vicky White’s romance and jailbreak inspire new movie

The tragic love story of the prison guard who helped a jailed inmate escape is now a movie.
The tragic love story of the prison guard who helped a jailed inmate escape is now a movie.(WAAY, Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By WAAY Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The tragic relationship between convicted murderer Casey White and prison guard Vicky White has been made into a movie.

The film titled “Prisoner of Love” is on the streaming platform Tubi and stars Nicholle Tom and Adam Mayfield as the couple.

The two Whites, who coincidentally had the same last name, made national headlines when they went on the run for 11 days earlier this year.

When authorities caught up to them, Vicky White had numerous self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

She later died of what the Indiana Coroner’s Officer deemed a suicide.

Casey White was taken into custody and charged. He is being held in an Alabama correctional facility.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blu Rolland
Family shares disturbing details of Arkansas boy’s death, discovery under house
Video of ‘Kia Boys’
Woman shares video of ‘Kia Boys’ stealing her car under 5 minutes in Midtown
Demarcus Anderson arrested in train heist
Memphis man arrested, accused of train heist
Ty'Shawn Brumfield was hospitalized Thursday with life-threatening injuries while in the care...
Toddler suffers life-threatening injuries in babysitter’s care, police say
David Nicholas Smith, 44, was arrested and charged with five counts of simple assault by...
Owner charged after lineman attacked by 5 pit bulls at work, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Tom Cruise as Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in...
‘Top Gun,’ ‘Black Panther’ advance in Oscars shortlist
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the annual meeting of the Presidential Council...
Kremlin warning: More US arms to Ukraine will aggravate war
Large migrant groups continue crossing into Yuma. (KECY, KYMA-DT, CNN)
Migrant families continue to cross into US
Police describe the stabbing death of a man in Toronto as a "swarming" attack.
8 teenage girls charged in stabbing death of man in Canada
Police are charging 8 teenage girls as young as 13 years old who they say stabbed a man to death.
8 teenage girls charged with killing man in Canada