Car crashes into South Memphis food market

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car crashed into a food market on South Parkway East in South Memphis on Wednesday.

Memphis Police Department says the crash happened at the Parkway Food Market on South Parkway East just after midnight.

MPD says there were no serious injuries.

There is no word on the total cost of damage to the building.

It is unclear how the crash happened, MPD is investigating.

