Car crashes into South Memphis food market

Car crashes into food market in South Memphis
Car crashes into food market in South Memphis(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car crashed into a food market on South Parkway East in South Memphis on Wednesday.

Memphis Police Department says the crash happened at the Parkway Food Market on South Parkway East just after midnight.

MPD says there were no serious injuries.

There is no word on the total cost of damage to the building.

It is unclear how the crash happened, MPD is investigating.

