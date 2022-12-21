Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Abandoned newborn baby found dead; police search for mother

The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the 600 block of West Alturas Road...
The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the 600 block of West Alturas Road around 1 p.m. Sunday.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By KOLD News 13 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – An unidentified baby was found dead in Tucson over the weekend.

The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the 600 block of West Alturas Road around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Police said authorities tried to revive the infant, but it was too late.

Police are now looking for the baby’s mother to ensure that she is safe and healthy. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

No further information was available as of Wednesday.

Arizona is a Safe Haven state, which means anyone who has a newborn they cannot care for can leave the infant with any EMT, fire station, or hospital, no questions asked.

Copyright 2022 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blu Rolland
Family shares disturbing details of Arkansas boy’s death, discovery under house
Video of ‘Kia Boys’
Woman shares video of ‘Kia Boys’ stealing her car under 5 minutes in Midtown
Demarcus Anderson arrested in train heist
Memphis man arrested, accused of train heist
Ty'Shawn Brumfield was hospitalized Thursday with life-threatening injuries while in the care...
Toddler suffers life-threatening injuries in babysitter’s care, police say
David Nicholas Smith, 44, was arrested and charged with five counts of simple assault by...
Owner charged after lineman attacked by 5 pit bulls at work, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Experts warn counterfeit items may pose health and security concerns
Experts warn counterfeit items may pose health and security concerns
British fimmaker Mike Hodges is pictured in London on April 26, 2004. Hodges, who directed...
‘Get Carter,’ ‘Flash Gordon’ director Mike Hodges dies at 90
Experts warn counterfeit items may pose health and security concerns
Christmas gift
Memphis daycare provider surprises teachers with luxury Christmas gifts
FILE - Patriot missiles are seen at the Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, March 25, 2022, in Jasionka,...
US sending $1.85 billion in aid, Patriot battery, to Ukraine