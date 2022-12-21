152 pets find homes at MAS’ second annual Christmas adoption event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services’ (MAS) second annual 12 Hours of Christmas adoption event was nothing short of a Christmas miracle for dozens of homeless pets.

The shelter says that on Saturday, 104 dogs, 46 cats, and two guinea pigs found new homes for the holidays.

MAS says the majority of those pets were adopted, while the rest were placed in foster homes, reclaimed by owners, or transferred to rescue partners.

To send this many pets to a home, the shelter extended its hours from its usual four hours to 12 hours for the event.

MAS offered dog and cat adoptions for $12 with a $50 gift card to the pet supply store of the adopter’s choice.

To add even more Christmas cheer, every adopted pet got to choose a gift from under the Christmas tree before going home.

“12 Hours of Christmas was just what our team needed after an incredibly difficult and demoralizing year,” said Alexis Pugh, MAS director. “We saw some of our favorite dogs and cats finally get chosen, our dog population got back to a normal, manageable level, and our cat area is basically empty.”

The 12 Hours of Christmas event was funded by a $10,000 grant from Best Friends Animal Society to achieve positive outcomes for the pets in their care, which also funded the shelter’s Fall Foster Challenge, held in October.

“We are thrilled by the community’s response that made the 12 Hours of Christmas a success for pets at Memphis Animal Services,” said Angela Rovetto, senior strategist East region, Best Friends Animal Society. “Thanks to the tireless work of Memphis Animal Service’s employees and volunteers, lives continue to be saved despite it being another very difficult year for community shelters.”

All adoptions at MAS, regardless of adoption fee, include: spay/neuter, microchip, vaccines, collar, leash, customized ID tag, heartworm testing and treatment medications if needed (dogs), and FeLV testing (cats).

The average adoption fee at MAS is $40, but regular fees range from $20 to $80.

MAS’s available pet population changes daily and can be seen on its website.

