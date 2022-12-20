Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

‘Young Rock’ cast members visit kids at Le Bonheur

By Taylor Tucker
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Christmas came early for Children at Le Bonheur. Monday, Young Rock cast members Uli Latukefu and Joseph Lee Anderson made a surprise visit to deliver prizes to patients.

Latukefu and Anderson stopped by Le Bonheur on Monday to participate in ‘Game Show’ against hospital staff and deliver prizes to patients.

“I was real nervous,” Anderson said, “Way more nervous but when I got here it was amazing.”

A friendly game of Family Feud, then a trip to the winner’s room. A surprise visit many of the children were not expecting.

“These kids are going through a lot of adversity at such a young age this is really nothing,” Latukefu said. “This is the least we can do. Spread some joy and have some fun with the kids.”

The cast started filming in Memphis in September. While the show is going strong, the Young Rock stars said appearing on Le Bonheur’s game show was a fulfilling experience.

“It felt like while we are here, we would like to show our appreciation to staff and families and support those kids that are here,” Latukefu said.

“It’s just awesome when you can give back,” Anderson said. “And it’s awesome when you make someone else happy and that’s what we wanted to do.”

NBC’s hit show “Young Rock” is the story of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and his rise to fame. You can watch the show on Friday nights at 7:30 on Action News 5.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starbucks 3-day nationwide strike
Memphis Starbucks shuts down after workers join in 3-day strike against unfair labor practices
Two out of the three suspects who were involved in a shooting at East Raines Road and Kirby...
MPD investigating shooting near Kirby High School that leaves 2 juveniles dead
FILE (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Tennessee lawmakers to file recreational pot bill
Sergeant Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, lost their lives while conducting...
Woman who killed 2 officers did not take own life, investigators now say
Christian Saulsberry
Edmonton Elks running back, former Southaven football player, Christian Saulsberry dies after being shot

Latest News

MLGW encourages home weatherization preps before upcoming cold front
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Two out of the three suspects who were involved in a shooting at East Raines Road and Kirby...
MPD investigating shooting near Kirby High School that leaves 2 juveniles dead
MLGW encourages home weatherization preps before upcoming cold front
MLGW encourages home weatherization preps before upcoming cold front