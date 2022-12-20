‘Young Rock’ cast members visit kids at Le Bonheur

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Christmas came early for Children at Le Bonheur. Monday, Young Rock cast members Uli Latukefu and Joseph Lee Anderson made a surprise visit to deliver prizes to patients.

Latukefu and Anderson stopped by Le Bonheur on Monday to participate in ‘Game Show’ against hospital staff and deliver prizes to patients.

“I was real nervous,” Anderson said, “Way more nervous but when I got here it was amazing.”

A friendly game of Family Feud, then a trip to the winner’s room. A surprise visit many of the children were not expecting.

“These kids are going through a lot of adversity at such a young age this is really nothing,” Latukefu said. “This is the least we can do. Spread some joy and have some fun with the kids.”

The cast started filming in Memphis in September. While the show is going strong, the Young Rock stars said appearing on Le Bonheur’s game show was a fulfilling experience.

“It felt like while we are here, we would like to show our appreciation to staff and families and support those kids that are here,” Latukefu said.

“It’s just awesome when you can give back,” Anderson said. “And it’s awesome when you make someone else happy and that’s what we wanted to do.”

NBC’s hit show “Young Rock” is the story of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and his rise to fame. You can watch the show on Friday nights at 7:30 on Action News 5.

