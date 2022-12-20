Woman shares video of ‘Kia Boys’ stealing her car under 5 minutes in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Midtown woman continues to search for answers after her Kia Soul car was stolen and wrecked.

The Memphis Police Department impound has hundreds of stolen cars – waiting to be claimed after being towed away.

Kias and Hyundais are among the models that are stolen at an alarming rate.

In the two-minute video, the car thieves were able to get into the car and drive away in less than five minutes.

Minutes after the video, the driver wrecked the car at a location nearly three miles away from the apartment.

The thieves in this video believe to be a part of a viral trend on social media called the ‘Kia Boys.’

We did a story about it not long ago, car thieves are able to start engines on Kias and Hyundais with an iPhone charger, a shocking reveal for people who drive those types of cars.

“It’s devastating it’s devastating. It hurts my heart for the city. It hurts my heart for everybody that has been affected by this, and me especially. I saved up for 3 years to buy this car,” said Grace Lang.

“There was a witness that took a video of the kids fleeing in my car and the cop did say when he watched the video that they looked to be about 14-15,” said Lang.

MPD says they’re planning another wheel lock giveaway, just months after giving hundreds away.

They say they are specifically working with the companies, Kia and Hyundai, for this specific giveaway.

They’re still finalizing details.

