Student charged in assault of Tipton County teacher that sent him to ER

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tipton County student has been arrested following an assault on a teacher that sent him to the Emergency Room.

Police say that on Dec. 16, around 2:15 p.m., Covington Police Department officers responded to the Tipton County Alternative Learning Center regarding an assault of a teacher by a student.

Officers spoke to Tipton County School teacher Coach James Comer of Brighton, who told police he was assisting on a bus because there was a disturbance.

He told police he got on the bus because a student was refusing to follow the bus rules and was asked to get off the bus.

The student agreed to walk off the bus with Coach Comer.

As Coach Comer unlocked the door to the school, the student allegedly pushed Coach Comer in the back as he was unlocking the door, resulting in him falling and injuring his arm.

Police say that Coach Comer possibly broke his arm in the fall and was transported to Baptist Tipton Emergency Room for treatment.

Officers worked closely with Tipton County School officials during the incident.

The student was identified as Shamar Burton, 18, of Burlison, Tenn.

He was arrested at the scene and transported to the Tipton County Jail.

He is being charged with aggravated assault.

Burton is free on a $10,000 bond and is slated to appear in Tipton County General Sessions Court in January 2023.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Coach Comer as he continues to be evaluated and recover from his injury to his arm. The staff at the Alternative School do a great job with the students assigned to the Alternative School with the various challenges the students are facing. I appreciate all that our teachers do across the County to develop our future leaders!

