Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Student charged in assault of Tipton County teacher that sent him to ER

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tipton County student has been arrested following an assault on a teacher that sent him to the Emergency Room.

Police say that on Dec. 16, around 2:15 p.m., Covington Police Department officers responded to the Tipton County Alternative Learning Center regarding an assault of a teacher by a student.

Officers spoke to Tipton County School teacher Coach James Comer of Brighton, who told police he was assisting on a bus because there was a disturbance.

He told police he got on the bus because a student was refusing to follow the bus rules and was asked to get off the bus.

The student agreed to walk off the bus with Coach Comer.

As Coach Comer unlocked the door to the school, the student allegedly pushed Coach Comer in the back as he was unlocking the door, resulting in him falling and injuring his arm.

Police say that Coach Comer possibly broke his arm in the fall and was transported to Baptist Tipton Emergency Room for treatment.

Officers worked closely with Tipton County School officials during the incident.

The student was identified as Shamar Burton, 18, of Burlison, Tenn.

He was arrested at the scene and transported to the Tipton County Jail.

He is being charged with aggravated assault.

Burton is free on a $10,000 bond and is slated to appear in Tipton County General Sessions Court in January 2023.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blu Rolland
Family shares disturbing details of Arkansas boy’s death, discovery under house
David Nicholas Smith, 44, was arrested and charged with five counts of simple assault by...
Owner charged after lineman attacked by 5 pit bulls at work, sheriff’s office says
Starbucks 3-day nationwide strike
Memphis Starbucks shuts down after workers join in 3-day strike against unfair labor practices
Demarcus Anderson arrested in train heist
Memphis man arrested, accused of train heist
Wind chills will be below zero on Friday morning
First Alert Weather Day Friday with dangerously cold weather

Latest News

TSA recovered firearms increasing ahead of holiday season
Tennessee TSA security checkpoints at all-time highs for firearm detections
Downtown pursuit ends with 3 minors, 1 adult in custody after crashing stolen vehicle
Deandre Moore
Arrest made after Frayser homicide
Snow Thursday along with wind chills in as low as 20 below and staying cold through Christmas Day
Sagay's Tuesday afternoon First Alert Forecast