MPD investigates shooting that left woman injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting took place on Victor Drive leaving one woman injured.

Around 2:40 a.m., Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting on Tuesday.

A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, says police.

MPD says the suspect drove away in a red Chevy Trailblazer.

If you have information about the shooting, call 901-528 CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.