MPD investigates shooting that left woman injured
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting took place on Victor Drive leaving one woman injured.
Around 2:40 a.m., Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting on Tuesday.
A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, says police.
MPD says the suspect drove away in a red Chevy Trailblazer.
If you have information about the shooting, call 901-528 CASH.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.