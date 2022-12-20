Toy Truck Drive
MPD investigates shooting that left woman injured

(WMC Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting took place on Victor Drive leaving one woman injured.

Around 2:40 a.m., Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting on Tuesday.

A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, says police.

MPD says the suspect drove away in a red Chevy Trailblazer.

If you have information about the shooting, call 901-528 CASH.

