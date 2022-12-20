MLGW encourages home weatherization preps before upcoming cold front

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The cold temperatures we’re expecting at the end of this week could mean a costly bill if your home isn’t properly weatherized.

Utility companies are encouraging customers to take precautions before the cold front.

Weatherizing your home now with some of these steps could give you some peace of mind when temperatures get close to zero.

As many know, if gone unaddressed, water pipes can freeze and burst, leaving you to foot the bill.

“MLGW does consider burst pipes to be an emergency,” said Gale Jones Carson with MLGW.

MLGW encourages the use of pipe wraps and faucet covers for insulation.

They’re also advising customers to turn faucets on, a trickle not a drip from both hot and cold taps to keep water moving.

“They can add caulking or weather stripping around the windows and doors, install window installation kits around your home to keep out drafts,” the MLGW VP said.

These weatherization kits can save money in the long run with heating bills.

Jones Carson says each degree below 68 degrees means a 4% reduction in your heating bill, depending on how long you leave the thermostat at that temperature.

“...and they can lower or turn off their thermostat when leaving their home for four hours or less,” said Jones Carson.

The American Red Cross says with people traveling for the Christmas Holiday, homeowners will lower their thermostats to save money but should lower it no lower than 55 degrees.

You want the warmer air in the home to circulate around those exposed indoor pipes to help prevent freezing.

While you’re at it, open your kitchen and bathroom cabinets underneath the sink to help with that process.

It’s better safe than sorry.

These precautions are dollar items that you can find at your local hardware store or major outlets like Lowe’s, Home Depot or Walmart.

It’ll save you the hundreds that will come from paying a plumber to come in and fix a busted pipe.

As a final piece of advice, locate your main water valve switch, should your pipe burst and needs to be shut off.

Jones Carson said MLGW customers can call (901) 528-4465 if their pipe bursts and have the utility company shut off the service for them while the pipe is replaced.

