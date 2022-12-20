Toy Truck Drive
Memphis Zoo Lights canceled for Thursday and Friday due to inclement weather

Zoo Lights at the Memphis Zoo
(Source: Memphis Zoo)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo has canceled Truist Zoo Lights for Thursday and Friday due to forecasted inclement weather and extremely low temperatures, according to a Facebook post from the Memphis Zoo.

If you have tickets for those nights you may use them on any of the remaining Zoo Lights nights, through Jan. 1.

If you would like to use the tickets on Monday night or Tuesday night, that is also an option.

Please email memberships@memphiszoo.org for any questions.

