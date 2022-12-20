Memphis Zoo Lights canceled for Thursday and Friday due to inclement weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo has canceled Truist Zoo Lights for Thursday and Friday due to forecasted inclement weather and extremely low temperatures, according to a Facebook post from the Memphis Zoo.

If you have tickets for those nights you may use them on any of the remaining Zoo Lights nights, through Jan. 1.

If you would like to use the tickets on Monday night or Tuesday night, that is also an option.

Please email memberships@memphiszoo.org for any questions.

