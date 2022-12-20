Man killed after shooting in Westwood
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Westwood that killed a man.
According to MPD, a 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting on Leacrest Avenue around 1:30 a.m.
He did not survive the injuries and died at the hospital, says police.
MPD does not have a suspect at this time.
If you have information about the shooting, call 529-CASH with tips.
