Man killed after shooting in Westwood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Westwood that killed a man.

According to MPD, a 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting on Leacrest Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

He did not survive the injuries and died at the hospital, says police.

MPD does not have a suspect at this time.

If you have information about the shooting, call 529-CASH with tips.

