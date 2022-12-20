Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

‘Kidney diseases are silent,’: Doctor shares the importance of getting screened

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over 37 million Americans worldwide suffer from chronic kidney conditions that can impact virtually every aspect of their lives.

Dr. Susan Quaggin, president of the American Society of Nephrology, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to discuss the importance of prevention and early detection.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blu Rolland
Family shares disturbing details of Arkansas boy’s death, discovery under house
David Nicholas Smith, 44, was arrested and charged with five counts of simple assault by...
Owner charged after lineman attacked by 5 pit bulls at work, sheriff’s office says
Starbucks 3-day nationwide strike
Memphis Starbucks shuts down after workers join in 3-day strike against unfair labor practices
Demarcus Anderson arrested in train heist
Memphis man arrested, accused of train heist
Wind chills will be below zero on Friday morning
First Alert Weather Day Friday with dangerously cold weather

Latest News

‘Kidney diseases are silent,’: Doctor shares the importance of getting screened
Snow Thursday along with wind chills in as low as 20 below and staying cold through Christmas Day
Sagay's Tuesday afternoon First Alert Forecast
“The Making of ELVIS”
Graceland to unveil new exhibition about the making of Baz Luhrmann’s ELVIS film
Carter Gammil, missing since Monday morning
City Watch canceled for missing adult