Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Homicide arrest in Frayser

Deandre Moore
Deandre Moore(Memphis Police Department)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was found dead in Frayser in early December.

Memphis police Department responded to a shooting on Dessa Drive at 7:10p.m. on December 10.

According to police, they found Allen Lawson who was dead due to a gunshot wound when they arrived

Mary Lawson was taken to Regional One after being shot multiple times. During the shooting there were 12 people in the house.

Isaiah Williams, Christiana Moore, and several others went to Karen Lawson house and assaulted her, according to the affidavit.

While leaving, the family threatened to come back and shoot the house up, says MPD. An hour later officers received the shooting call.

Deandre Moore was one of the suspects brought into the homicide office where he was picked out of a six-person line up.

Moore is charged with first degree murder, criminal attempt first degree murder, possession of firearm during dangerous felony, and aggravated assault.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blu Rolland
Family shares disturbing details of Arkansas boy’s death, discovery under house
David Nicholas Smith, 44, was arrested and charged with five counts of simple assault by...
Owner charged after lineman attacked by 5 pit bulls at work, sheriff’s office says
Starbucks 3-day nationwide strike
Memphis Starbucks shuts down after workers join in 3-day strike against unfair labor practices
Demarcus Anderson arrested in train heist
Memphis man arrested, accused of train heist
Wind chills will be below zero on Friday morning
First Alert Weather Day Friday with dangerously cold weather

Latest News

LIVE: Mississippi State holds public memorial service for Coach Mike Leach
Snow Thursday along with wind chills in as low as 20 below and staying cold through Christmas Day
Sagay's Tuesday afternoon First Alert Forecast
“The Making of ELVIS”
Graceland to unveil new exhibition about the making of Baz Luhrmann’s ELVIS film
Carter Gammil, missing since Monday morning
City Watch canceled for missing adult