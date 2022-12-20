Homicide arrest in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was found dead in Frayser in early December.

Memphis police Department responded to a shooting on Dessa Drive at 7:10p.m. on December 10.

According to police, they found Allen Lawson who was dead due to a gunshot wound when they arrived

Mary Lawson was taken to Regional One after being shot multiple times. During the shooting there were 12 people in the house.

Isaiah Williams, Christiana Moore, and several others went to Karen Lawson house and assaulted her, according to the affidavit.

While leaving, the family threatened to come back and shoot the house up, says MPD. An hour later officers received the shooting call.

Deandre Moore was one of the suspects brought into the homicide office where he was picked out of a six-person line up.

Moore is charged with first degree murder, criminal attempt first degree murder, possession of firearm during dangerous felony, and aggravated assault.

