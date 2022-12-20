Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Graceland to unveil new exhibition about the making of Baz Luhrmann’s ELVIS film

“The Making of ELVIS”
“The Making of ELVIS”(David Beckwith)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Elvis Presley’s birthday, January 8, 2023, Graceland will unveil a new exhibition titled “The Making of Elvis.”

The exhibition was done in partnership with Warner Bros., National Film and Sound Archives of Australia, and Baz Luhrmann. The exhibition will take the story from paper to film while following its journey to the big screen.

It will include behind-the-scenes videos of the making of the film, including videos shot while researching Memphis and Tupelo, the sets build in Australia, rehearsals, plus handwritten notes, drafts of scripts, storyboards, and more.

In addition, there will also be props from the film, set pieces, and costumes and accessories worn by Austin Butler (Elvis), Tom Hanks (Colonel Tom Parker), Olivia DeJonge (Priscilla) and other actors will also be on display, plus a look at the worldwide media frenzy surrounding the film.

Fans attending Elvis’ birthday celebration will have the opportunity to be among the first to see the new exhibition as part of a first-access ELVIS movie exhibition package offering on January 7.

For more information on ELVIS movie tours click here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blu Rolland
Family shares disturbing details of Arkansas boy’s death, discovery under house
David Nicholas Smith, 44, was arrested and charged with five counts of simple assault by...
Owner charged after lineman attacked by 5 pit bulls at work, sheriff’s office says
Starbucks 3-day nationwide strike
Memphis Starbucks shuts down after workers join in 3-day strike against unfair labor practices
Demarcus Anderson arrested in train heist
Memphis man arrested, accused of train heist
Wind chills will be below zero on Friday morning
First Alert Weather Day Friday with dangerously cold weather

Latest News

Hattiloo Theatre
Hattiloo Theatre to live stream holiday musical to Lester Community Center
“The Nutcracker” will premiere at The Orpheum Theatre in Downtown Memphis Friday, Dec. 16 at...
Ballet Memphis continues holiday tradition with ‘The Nutcracker’
Comedian Jim Gaffigan entertains at 20th annual Methodist Healthcare luncheon
Comedian Jim Gaffigan entertains at 20th annual Methodist Healthcare luncheon
Comedian Jim Gaffigan entertains at 20th annual Methodist Healthcare luncheon
Comedian Jim Gaffigan entertains at 20th annual Methodist Healthcare luncheon