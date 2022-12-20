Graceland to unveil new exhibition about the making of Baz Luhrmann’s ELVIS film

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Elvis Presley’s birthday, January 8, 2023, Graceland will unveil a new exhibition titled “The Making of Elvis.”

The exhibition was done in partnership with Warner Bros., National Film and Sound Archives of Australia, and Baz Luhrmann. The exhibition will take the story from paper to film while following its journey to the big screen.

It will include behind-the-scenes videos of the making of the film, including videos shot while researching Memphis and Tupelo, the sets build in Australia, rehearsals, plus handwritten notes, drafts of scripts, storyboards, and more.

In addition, there will also be props from the film, set pieces, and costumes and accessories worn by Austin Butler (Elvis), Tom Hanks (Colonel Tom Parker), Olivia DeJonge (Priscilla) and other actors will also be on display, plus a look at the worldwide media frenzy surrounding the film.

Fans attending Elvis’ birthday celebration will have the opportunity to be among the first to see the new exhibition as part of a first-access ELVIS movie exhibition package offering on January 7.

For more information on ELVIS movie tours click here.

