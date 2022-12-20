First Alert Weather Day Thursday and Friday for dangerous cold

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday is a First Alert Weather Day due to dangerously cold temperatures and wind. Partly cloudy with temperatures in the 40s this evening.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low 30s. Winds will be northeast at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and dry with afternoon highs in the upper 40s to around 50 and lows in the mid to upper 30s.Winds will turn southeast at 5-10 mph in the afternoon. It will be cloudy with lows in the 40s to near 50 Wednesday night.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - THURSDAY EVENING COLD BLAST: A cold front will move through on Thursday, which will bring a chance of afternoon rain changing to snow briefly near or after sunset. Temperatures will rise into the upper 40s to low 50s in the middle of the day, then plummet into the teens by 8 or 9 PM. Most areas will not see accumulation, but a dusting to an inch is possible in a few spots in west TN. Lows drop to around 5 degrees Thursday night.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - DANGEROUS COLD FRIDAY: Wind chills will be -10 to -15 on Friday morning. Friday looks dangerously cold with highs in the teens and lows near 10 Friday night.

CHRISTMAS EVE: & CHRISTMAS DAY: It will remain unseasonably cold both days with highs in the low to upper 20s and lows in the teens. A few flurries can’t be ruled out, but most areas will be partly cloudy.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.