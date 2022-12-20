First Alert to dangerous cold and chance for snow later this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s cloudy with a few spotty showers this morning, but it will be dry with more sunshine this afternoon. High temperatures will reach the upper 40s today with lows in the lower 30s.

TODAY: Becoming partly cloudy. High: 47 degrees. Winds: Northeast 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds: Northeast 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and dry with afternoon highs in the upper 40s to around 50 and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

LATE WEEK ARCTIC BLAST: A cold front will move through on Thursday, which will bring a chance of afternoon rain changing to snow briefly after sunset. Temperatures will rise into the low to mid 50s in the middle of the day, then plummet near sunset. Most areas will not see accumulation, but a dusting to a half inch is possible in a few spots in west TN. Areas like Dyersburg and Blytheville could get up to 1″. Lows drop to around 5 degrees Thursday night.

FRIGID FRIDAY: Wind chills will be -10 to -15 on Friday morning. Friday looks dangerously cold with highs in the teens and lows near 10 Friday night.

CHRISTMAS EVE: & CHRISTMAS DAY: It will remain unseasonably cold both days with highs in the low to upper 20s and lows in the teens. A few flurries can’t be ruled out, but most areas will be partly cloudy.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.