Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Tennessee TSA security checkpoints at all-time highs for firearm detections

TSA recovered firearms increasing ahead of holiday season
TSA recovered firearms increasing ahead of holiday season(Cordell Wright)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In 2022, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers have discovered a total of 353 firearms at security checkpoints in Tennessee airports.

All commercial airports in Tennessee have met or surpassed all-time highs for detections in 2022, and the statewide total has more than doubled over the past five years.

Nashville International Airport has detected over 206 firearms while Memphis Interenational Airport has detected 79 firearms coming in second behind Nashville.

Prior to traveling, passengers are encouraged to check gun laws and regulations at their destination to ensure they are in compliance with local and state laws. TSA also recommends travelers check with their airline prior to their flight to ensure they comply with any airline-specific requirements.

In addition to potential criminal citations, travelers face civil penalties for bringing firearms to the security checkpoint and TSA evaluates each firearm incident on a case-by-case basis.

TSA considers when determining the civil penalty amount includes whether the firearm was loaded and whether there was accessible ammunition.

The civil penalty can go up to a maximum of $14,950 per violation.

For more information you can click here

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blu Rolland
Family shares disturbing details of Arkansas boy’s death, discovery under house
David Nicholas Smith, 44, was arrested and charged with five counts of simple assault by...
Owner charged after lineman attacked by 5 pit bulls at work, sheriff’s office says
Starbucks 3-day nationwide strike
Memphis Starbucks shuts down after workers join in 3-day strike against unfair labor practices
Demarcus Anderson arrested in train heist
Memphis man arrested, accused of train heist
Wind chills will be below zero on Friday morning
First Alert Weather Day Friday with dangerously cold weather

Latest News

Student charged in assault of Tipton County teacher that sent him to ER
Downtown pursuit ends with 3 minors, 1 adult in custody after crashing stolen vehicle
Deandre Moore
Arrest made after Frayser homicide
Snow Thursday along with wind chills in as low as 20 below and staying cold through Christmas Day
Sagay's Tuesday afternoon First Alert Forecast