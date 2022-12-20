Tennessee TSA security checkpoints at all-time highs for firearm detections

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In 2022, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers have discovered a total of 353 firearms at security checkpoints in Tennessee airports.

All commercial airports in Tennessee have met or surpassed all-time highs for detections in 2022, and the statewide total has more than doubled over the past five years.

Nashville International Airport has detected over 206 firearms while Memphis Interenational Airport has detected 79 firearms coming in second behind Nashville.

Prior to traveling, passengers are encouraged to check gun laws and regulations at their destination to ensure they are in compliance with local and state laws. TSA also recommends travelers check with their airline prior to their flight to ensure they comply with any airline-specific requirements.

In addition to potential criminal citations, travelers face civil penalties for bringing firearms to the security checkpoint and TSA evaluates each firearm incident on a case-by-case basis.

TSA considers when determining the civil penalty amount includes whether the firearm was loaded and whether there was accessible ammunition.

The civil penalty can go up to a maximum of $14,950 per violation.

For more information you can click here

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.