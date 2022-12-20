Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Downtown pursuit ends with 3 minors, 1 adult in custody after crashing stolen vehicle

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three juveniles and one adult are in custody after police say they crashed a stolen car into a building Downtown early Tuesday morning.

Police say that the vehicle was stolen at approximately 3 a.m.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle with the suspects inside and pursued it.

Stop sticks were deployed and the vehicle crashed into a building at the corner of Mississippi Boulevard and South Danny Thomas Boulevard.

Police say that three juveniles were transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and one adult was transported to Regional One Hospital as a precaution from the crash.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blu Rolland
Family shares disturbing details of Arkansas boy’s death, discovery under house
David Nicholas Smith, 44, was arrested and charged with five counts of simple assault by...
Owner charged after lineman attacked by 5 pit bulls at work, sheriff’s office says
Starbucks 3-day nationwide strike
Memphis Starbucks shuts down after workers join in 3-day strike against unfair labor practices
Demarcus Anderson arrested in train heist
Memphis man arrested, accused of train heist
Wind chills will be below zero on Friday morning
First Alert Weather Day Friday with dangerously cold weather

Latest News

TSA recovered firearms increasing ahead of holiday season
Tennessee firearm detections at TSA security checkpoints at all-time highs
Deandre Moore
Arrest made after Frayser homicide
Snow Thursday along with wind chills in as low as 20 below and staying cold through Christmas Day
Sagay's Tuesday afternoon First Alert Forecast
“The Making of ELVIS”
Graceland to unveil new exhibition about the making of Baz Luhrmann’s ELVIS film