Downtown pursuit ends with 3 minors, 1 adult in custody after crashing stolen vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three juveniles and one adult are in custody after police say they crashed a stolen car into a building Downtown early Tuesday morning.

Police say that the vehicle was stolen at approximately 3 a.m.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle with the suspects inside and pursued it.

Stop sticks were deployed and the vehicle crashed into a building at the corner of Mississippi Boulevard and South Danny Thomas Boulevard.

Police say that three juveniles were transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and one adult was transported to Regional One Hospital as a precaution from the crash.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.