City Watch issued for missing, endangered adult

Carter Gammil, missing since Monday morning
Carter Gammil, missing since Monday morning(MPD)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch alert on Monday for 22-year-old Carter Gammil, who police say is diagnosed with autism.

Police say Gammil was last seen on Poplar Avenue on Monday morning at 11:30 a.m. when he went to ride the Greenline on a silver mountain bike. He has not returned, according to police.

Gammil was last seen wearing an orange skull cap, a camo jacket and blue jeans. He also wears glasses.

If you have information about Gammil’s whereabouts, contact Missing Persons at 901-545-2677.

