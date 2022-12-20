2 teens arrested, 1 shot after attempting to steal man’s vehicle
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to an attempted motor vehicle theft that led to a shooting at a Raleigh apartment that has left two teens arrested and one of them shot on Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to the shooting on Bontura Drive at Avery Park Apartments at 4:14 a.m.
Police say the 17-year-old was transported to the hospital in critical condition but will be charged after he is released.
The 14-year-old was charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000, attempted motor vehicle theft, attempted burglary to a motor vehicle theft and curfew.
