Woman charged for involvement in selling homes without owners’ knowledge or consent

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman has been charged for her involvement in multiple housing scams in which she allegedly notarized the sale of homes she and her co-conspirators did not own, police say.

Police say that between June and September, 37-year-old Shaneika Seymore allegedly notarized five quit claim deeds with the Shelby County Register’s Office on homes to new buyers without the homeowners’ knowledge or consent.

All buyers told police that they were introduced to middlemen selling the properties under the impression that they had homes for sale.

On June 15, a quit claim deed was filed transferring a home on James Road from the homeowner to a middleman who then transferred the property to a buyer.

The first document was notarized by Seymore.

The homeowner contacted police and filed a report denying ever selling the property.

The home was valued at $84,000, according to police documents.

The man who ultimately bought the home told police he paid $50,000 — $13,000 in cash and $37,000 in a check to Seymore.

Seymore was seen on surveillance video cashing $37,000 from the transaction.

On Aug. 4, a quit claim deed was filed transferring a home on Wooddale Avenue from its two homeowners to a middleman.

It was then transferred to another middleman, who then transferred it to a buyer.

All documents were notarized by Seymore.

One homeowner contacted police and filed a report denying ever selling the property.

She also said her husband has been dead for over 15 years, and the signature on the quit claim deed was not his.

The home was valued at $96,700, according to police documents.

The man who ultimately bought the home told police he paid $50,000.

On Aug. 19, a quit claim deed was filed transferring a home on Cottonwood Road from the homeowner to a middleman.

It was then transferred to another middleman, who then transferred it to a buyer.

All documents were notarized by Seymore.

The homeowner contacted police and filed a report denying ever selling the home.

The home was valued at $93,500, according to police documents.

The woman who ultimately bought the home told police she paid $32,000 — half in cash and half in blank check.

Seymore was seen on surveillance video cashing $16,000 from the transaction.

On Sept. 9, a quit claim deed was filed transferring a home on Millbranch Road from the homeowner to a middleman who then transferred the property to a buyer.

All documents were notarized by Seymore.

The homeowner, who lives in California, told police he had not been in Memphis recently and denied selling the property, saying the signature on the quit claim deed was not his.

He bought the home for $147,000 in March of 2021, according to police documents.

The man who ultimately bought the home told police he paid $50,000.

That same day, a quit claim deed was filed transferring a home on Cresser Street from its property management company to a middleman who then transferred the property to a buyer.

All documents were notarized by Seymore.

The owners of the property management company told police they never sold the home.

The home was valued at $86,400, according to police documents.

The woman who ultimately bought the home told police she paid $25,000.

One of the two co-conspirators involved in the schemes gave a statement to police admitting to acting as an intermediary to the parties and identified Seymore as well as the other middleman involved.

She told police that she worked with the two to purchase properties and believed she was helping them find new investors.

Seymore is charged with five counts of theft of property valued between $60,000-$250,000, five counts of theft of property valued between $10,000-$60,000, five counts of forgery of between $60,000-$250,000, five counts of unlawful drawing of property transfer documents without interest in property, and five counts of tampering with government records.

Seymore is being held on a $25,000 bond.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 2.

