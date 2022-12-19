Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Tracking an arctic front that will bring snow & dangerously cold temperatures

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Mostly cloudy today with a slight chance of a passing shower. Clouds will linger into tomorrow along with another chance of a shower or two. The significant changes in our forecast will arrive on Thursday as an arctic airmass will move across the Mid-South. This will bring a chance of snow on Thursday and will usher in dangerously cold temperatures through Christmas weekend.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Rain shower chances 20% with highs in the lower 40s. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a passing shower possible, lows in the lower to mid 30s with light southeasterly winds around 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with highs in the mid 40s along with a 20% chance of a shower and lows in the lower 30s. Winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and dry with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 30s to 40 degrees. A cold front will move through on Thursday, which will bring a chance of snow and falling temperatures. Accumulation looks low but a dusting to half inch will be possible. Temperatures will range from the upper 40s to lower 50s early in the afternoon and then will drop to around 8 degrees that night. Wind chills will be in the negatives on Friday morning. Friday looks dangerously cold with highs in the teens and 20s and lows in the single digits.

CHRISTMAS EVE: & CHRISTMAS DAY: it will remain cold this weekend with highs in the low to upper 20s and lows in the single digits to lower teens. it will be dry and partly cloudy for the holiday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Tennessee lawmakers to file recreational pot bill
Sergeant Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, lost their lives while conducting...
Woman who killed 2 officers did not take own life, investigators now say
Two out of the three suspects who were involved in a shooting at East Raines Road and Kirby...
MPD investigating shooting near Kirby High School that leaves 2 juveniles dead
The search continues for a reported downed medical transport in Hawaii.
Search continues for medical transport plane that crashed with 3 on board
Christian Saulsberry
Edmonton Elks running back, former Southaven football player, Christian Saulsberry dies after being shot

Latest News

bb
First Alert to timing for snow Thursday - Update 12/19
Widespread snow will be likely by 9 pm Thursday.
Snow chances Thursday & bitter cold Christmas weekend
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Monday Morning Weather 12/19
WMC First Alert Weather
Snow possible this morning and more winter weather later this week