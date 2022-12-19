Tracking an arctic front that will bring snow & dangerously cold temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Mostly cloudy today with a slight chance of a passing shower. Clouds will linger into tomorrow along with another chance of a shower or two. The significant changes in our forecast will arrive on Thursday as an arctic airmass will move across the Mid-South. This will bring a chance of snow on Thursday and will usher in dangerously cold temperatures through Christmas weekend.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Rain shower chances 20% with highs in the lower 40s. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a passing shower possible, lows in the lower to mid 30s with light southeasterly winds around 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with highs in the mid 40s along with a 20% chance of a shower and lows in the lower 30s. Winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and dry with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 30s to 40 degrees. A cold front will move through on Thursday, which will bring a chance of snow and falling temperatures. Accumulation looks low but a dusting to half inch will be possible. Temperatures will range from the upper 40s to lower 50s early in the afternoon and then will drop to around 8 degrees that night. Wind chills will be in the negatives on Friday morning. Friday looks dangerously cold with highs in the teens and 20s and lows in the single digits.

CHRISTMAS EVE: & CHRISTMAS DAY: it will remain cold this weekend with highs in the low to upper 20s and lows in the single digits to lower teens. it will be dry and partly cloudy for the holiday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.