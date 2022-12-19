Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Suspect charged in fatal shooting of man found dead in parking lot

Demonte Isom, 20
Demonte Isom, 20(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been charged with the slaying of a man who was found dead in a parking lot near Airways Boulevard in September.

Police say that on Sept. 25, a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was found dead next to a black, four-door Dodge Avenger that was parked inside Directors Plaza.

Police say that witnesses identified 20-year-old Demonte Isom as the person responsible for the shooting.

Witnesses told police that Isom was seen firing shots at the victim and fleeing in a white, four-door Chevrolet Cruze.

Isom is charged with first-degree murder, speeding, no driver’s license, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Isom is being held on a $750,100 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 10.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starbucks 3-day nationwide strike
Memphis Starbucks shuts down after workers join in 3-day strike against unfair labor practices
Two out of the three suspects who were involved in a shooting at East Raines Road and Kirby...
MPD investigating shooting near Kirby High School that leaves 2 juveniles dead
FILE (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Tennessee lawmakers to file recreational pot bill
Sergeant Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, lost their lives while conducting...
Woman who killed 2 officers did not take own life, investigators now say
Christian Saulsberry
Edmonton Elks running back, former Southaven football player, Christian Saulsberry dies after being shot

Latest News

Shaneika Seymore, 37
Woman charged for involvement in selling homes without owners’ knowledge or consent
Demarcus Anderson arrested in train heist
Memphis man arrested, accused of train heist
Man arrested after carjacking, kidnapping, ramming into sheriff’s car, says deputies
Man arrested after carjacking, kidnapping, ramming into sheriff’s car, says SCSO
Gavel
Former Memphis business owner pleads guilty to theft