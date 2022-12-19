Suspect charged in fatal shooting of man found dead in parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been charged with the slaying of a man who was found dead in a parking lot near Airways Boulevard in September.

Police say that on Sept. 25, a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was found dead next to a black, four-door Dodge Avenger that was parked inside Directors Plaza.

Police say that witnesses identified 20-year-old Demonte Isom as the person responsible for the shooting.

Witnesses told police that Isom was seen firing shots at the victim and fleeing in a white, four-door Chevrolet Cruze.

Isom is charged with first-degree murder, speeding, no driver’s license, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Isom is being held on a $750,100 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 10.

