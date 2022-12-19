Snow possible this morning and more winter weather later this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Snow will be possible briefly this morning with a system moving in from the west. The best chance will be in eastern Arkansas. You will want to be careful on bridges and overpasses this morning. Anything that sticks will quickly melt as temperatures rise to the lower 40s this afternoon. A stray shower or drizzle will be possible this afternoon, especially in north Mississippi. It will be cloudy all day and night. Low temperatures will dip into the lower 30s this evening.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Snow chances 20% and then chance for rain shower in the afternoon. High: 43. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a passing shower possible, lows in the lower to mid 30s with light southeasterly winds around 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower early in the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s with overnight lows in the lower 30s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and dry with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 30s to 40 degrees. A cold front will move through on Thursday, which will bring a chance of snow and falling temperatures. Accumulation looks low but a dusting to half inch will be possible. Temperatures will range from the upper 40s to lower 50s early in the afternoon and then will drop to around 8 degrees that night. Wind chills will be in the negatives on Friday morning. Friday looks dangerously cold with highs in the teens and 20s and lows in the single digits.

CHRISTMAS EVE: & CHRISTMAS DAY: it will remain cold this weekend with highs in the low to upper 20s and lows in the single digits to lower teens. it will be dry and partly cloudy for the holiday.

