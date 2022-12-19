Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Snow possible this morning and more winter weather later this week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:44 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Snow will be possible briefly this morning with a system moving in from the west. The best chance will be in eastern Arkansas. You will want to be careful on bridges and overpasses this morning. Anything that sticks will quickly melt as temperatures rise to the lower 40s this afternoon. A stray shower or drizzle will be possible this afternoon, especially in north Mississippi. It will be cloudy all day and night. Low temperatures will dip into the lower 30s this evening.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Snow chances 20% and then chance for rain shower in the afternoon. High: 43. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a passing shower possible, lows in the lower to mid 30s with light southeasterly winds around 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower early in the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s with overnight lows in the lower 30s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and dry with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 30s to 40 degrees. A cold front will move through on Thursday, which will bring a chance of snow and falling temperatures. Accumulation looks low but a dusting to half inch will be possible. Temperatures will range from the upper 40s to lower 50s early in the afternoon and then will drop to around 8 degrees that night. Wind chills will be in the negatives on Friday morning. Friday looks dangerously cold with highs in the teens and 20s and lows in the single digits.

CHRISTMAS EVE: & CHRISTMAS DAY: it will remain cold this weekend with highs in the low to upper 20s and lows in the single digits to lower teens. it will be dry and partly cloudy for the holiday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Tennessee lawmakers to file recreational pot bill
Sergeant Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, lost their lives while conducting...
Woman who killed 2 officers did not take own life, investigators now say
The search continues for a reported downed medical transport in Hawaii.
Search continues for medical transport plane that crashed with 3 on board
Two out of the three suspects who were involved in a shooting at East Raines Road and Kirby...
MPD investigating shooting near Kirby High School that leaves 2 juveniles dead
Christian Saulsberry
Edmonton Elks running back, former Southaven football player, Christian Saulsberry dies after being shot

Latest News

Prepare as temperatures will fall to the single digits by the end of the week and a cold front...
First Alert to extremely cold temps by the end of the week & snow chances
et
Sunday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Dec 18, 2022
WMC First Alert Weather
Another sunny and cool day with bitterly cold temperatures still on track to arrive late this week
Get ready for a huge temperature drop next week and a chance of wintry weather
Chilly & dry weekend but prepare for dangerously cold air that will arrive next week