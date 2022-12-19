Snow chances Thursday & bitter cold Christmas weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Snow is expected to impact the Mid-South on Thursday as a cold front moves through the Mid-South.

TIMING: There will briefly be rain around 5pm and then that will change over to snow from west to east as cold air quickly works in along the cold front. By 9 pm, there will be widespread snow that will be accumulating on the ground. Snow will end by midnight and it will be dry Friday through Sunday.

Widespread snow will be likely by 9 pm Thursday. (wmc)

ACCUMULATION: Most of the area will see at least a dusting of snow, but some areas could see totals reach at least 2″. The highest totals will be in northwest Tennessee and eastern Arkansas.

Snow totals could be around 2" on Thursday. (wmc)

IMPACTS: Roads will be dangerous on Thursday night and Friday morning. Main roads should be treated, but side streets will be the most treacherous. Bridges and overpasses may also be slick. Any snow on the ground will stick around for several days with temperatures below freezing through Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the single digits on Thursday and Friday night. Leave faucets dripping and cover outdoor faucets to protect your pipes from the cold.

