Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Snow chances Thursday & bitter cold Christmas weekend

By Brittney Bryant
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Snow is expected to impact the Mid-South on Thursday as a cold front moves through the Mid-South.

TIMING: There will briefly be rain around 5pm and then that will change over to snow from west to east as cold air quickly works in along the cold front. By 9 pm, there will be widespread snow that will be accumulating on the ground. Snow will end by midnight and it will be dry Friday through Sunday.

Widespread snow will be likely by 9 pm Thursday.
Widespread snow will be likely by 9 pm Thursday.(wmc)

ACCUMULATION: Most of the area will see at least a dusting of snow, but some areas could see totals reach at least 2″. The highest totals will be in northwest Tennessee and eastern Arkansas.

Snow totals could be around 2" on Thursday.
Snow totals could be around 2" on Thursday.(wmc)

IMPACTS: Roads will be dangerous on Thursday night and Friday morning. Main roads should be treated, but side streets will be the most treacherous. Bridges and overpasses may also be slick. Any snow on the ground will stick around for several days with temperatures below freezing through Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the single digits on Thursday and Friday night. Leave faucets dripping and cover outdoor faucets to protect your pipes from the cold.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Tennessee lawmakers to file recreational pot bill
Sergeant Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, lost their lives while conducting...
Woman who killed 2 officers did not take own life, investigators now say
Two out of the three suspects who were involved in a shooting at East Raines Road and Kirby...
MPD investigating shooting near Kirby High School that leaves 2 juveniles dead
The search continues for a reported downed medical transport in Hawaii.
Search continues for medical transport plane that crashed with 3 on board
Christian Saulsberry
Edmonton Elks running back, former Southaven football player, Christian Saulsberry dies after being shot

Latest News

bb
First Alert to timing for snow Thursday - Update 12/19
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Monday Morning Weather 12/19
WMC First Alert Weather
Snow possible this morning and more winter weather later this week
Prepare as temperatures will fall to the single digits by the end of the week and a cold front...
First Alert to extremely cold temps by the end of the week & snow chances