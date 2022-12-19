MPD investigating shooting near Kirby High School that leaves 2 juveniles dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police department is investigating a shooting that has left two juveniles dead on Saturday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to a shooting at East Raines Road and Kirby Parkway at 1:09 a.m., according to police.

An officer was at a traffic stop when a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze pulled up to the officer, according to police.

Police say the driver exited the vehicle and told the officer that his sister and best friend had been shot.

Memphis Fire Department made the scene and pronounced the female and male juvenile victims deceased, according to MPD.

During the investigation, video surveillance showed the suspects’ vehicle, a 2019-2020 black Dodge Charger with two males and one female occupying the car.

Suspects' car, 2019-2020 black Dodge Charger (Action News 5)

Police say the suspects followed the victims from Knight Arnold and Ridgeway Road.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

