Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

MPD investigating shooting near Kirby High School that leaves 2 juveniles dead

Two out of the three suspects who were involved in a shooting near Kirby Highschool
Two out of the three suspects who were involved in a shooting near Kirby Highschool(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police department is investigating a shooting that has left two juveniles dead on Saturday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to a shooting at East Raines Road and Kirby Parkway at 1:09 a.m., according to police.

An officer was at a traffic stop when a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze pulled up to the officer, according to police.

Police say the driver exited the vehicle and told the officer that his sister and best friend had been shot.

Memphis Fire Department made the scene and pronounced the female and male juvenile victims deceased, according to MPD.

During the investigation, video surveillance showed the suspects’ vehicle, a 2019-2020 black Dodge Charger with two males and one female occupying the car.

Suspects' car, 2019-2020 black Dodge Charger
Suspects' car, 2019-2020 black Dodge Charger(Action News 5)

Police say the suspects followed the victims from Knight Arnold and Ridgeway Road.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, grew up in Vicksburg and attended Mississippi State University.
Veterinarian identified as shooter of 2 officers killed in Mississippi
Sergeant Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, lost their lives while conducting...
Woman who killed 2 officers did not take own life, investigators now say
Kadidra Roberts' body was found in a wooded area behind a home suggested by a psychic.
Mother says psychic’s tip led her to daughter’s remains
The three suspects stealing $600 worth of merchandise.
MPD: 3 suspects wanted in Old Navy shoplifting
Christian Saulsberry
Edmonton Elks running back, former Southaven football player, Christian Saulsberry dies after being shot

Latest News

Our next big system will arrive Wednesday night and Thursday. This system will bring rain and...
Sagay's Sunday evening First Alert Forecast 12/18/22
Armed robbery at Shell gas station
MPD investigating armed robbery at Midtown gas station
Memphis Police Department
MPD: Woman injured in Parkway Village shooting
Christian Saulsberry
Edmonton Elks running back, former Southaven football player, Christian Saulsberry dies after being shot