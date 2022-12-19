Memphis Tiger Kendrick Davis named AAC Player of the Week for 3rd time in 4 weeks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tiger, Kendrick Davis has been named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Week for the third time in four weeks which marks the eighth AAC Player of the Week of his career, according to a press release on Monday.

Davis joins Cincinnati’s Justin Jackson, who was the only other player in conference history to earn the award in a span of four weeks in the first year of the league in 2013–14.

He averaged a league-high 26.5 points and 7.0 assists while also swiping 3.5 steals per game in 38.0 minutes against No. 4 Alabama and Texas A&M. He also drained 22-of-24 attempts at the free throw line, according to the press release.

The fifth-year point guard scored 30 points in Tuesday’s game against Tuscaloosa, shooting 11-of-22 from the floor and 8-of-8 at the stripe. He also had five assists and was credited with a season-high four steals.

In 38 minutes against the Aggies on Saturday at FedExForum, he added 23 points and a season-high nine assists, according to the press release.

Memphis is back on the court Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the final game before Christmas break when Alabama State comes to town. Tony Madlock, the Hornets’ head coach, was a former Tiger and teammate with Penny Hardaway, according to the press release.

