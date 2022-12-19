Memphis Starbucks shuts down after workers join in 3-day strike against unfair labor practices

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the second time this year, Memphis Starbucks workers are on the picket lines.

After workers walked out Friday, the Starbucks on Poplar Avenue and Highland Street shut down.

It was a part of a three-day nationwide “Double Down Strike” against unfair labor practices. Memphis Starbucks workers joined in on the strike to say ‘enough is enough.’

“They’re changing our store hours from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. So, they’re cutting down our hours like our store hours in general without bargaining,” said Regahan Hall, Starbucks Supervisor.

Workers at the unionized store said the strike is an effort to push their message with the coffee giant demanding job security, guaranteed hours and better benefits.

“They’re actually taking a lot of benefits away from us. They just recently announced they’re bringing back credit card tips, but they’re not giving it to unionize stores,” said Hall. “They’re also not giving us the new dress code that has been released.”

A Memphis 7 union member, Em Worrell doubles down on the Double Down Strike.

“We got a lot of support from the people at the store when we were fired, and I’m ready to do the same for anyone else who it happens to,” said Worrell.

A nationwide strike garnering support from Starbucks customers.

“I’m going to run down here to Dunkin’ Donuts and get these young folks some coffee,” said G.A. Hardaway, not supporting Starbucks.

Another person added, “I think it’s important for employees to know their value and to be paid properly,” said Todd Strickland, a Starbucks customer.

Additionally, Starbucks union workers are encouraging customers this holiday not to purchase Starbucks gift cards this year as part of the #NoContractNoGiftCards campaign in support of the strike.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.