Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Memphis Starbucks shuts down after workers join in 3-day strike against unfair labor practices

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the second time this year, Memphis Starbucks workers are on the picket lines.

After workers walked out Friday, the Starbucks on Poplar Avenue and Highland Street shut down.

It was a part of a three-day nationwide “Double Down Strike” against unfair labor practices. Memphis Starbucks workers joined in on the strike to say ‘enough is enough.’

“They’re changing our store hours from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. So, they’re cutting down our hours like our store hours in general without bargaining,” said Regahan Hall, Starbucks Supervisor.

Workers at the unionized store said the strike is an effort to push their message with the coffee giant demanding job security, guaranteed hours and better benefits.

“They’re actually taking a lot of benefits away from us. They just recently announced they’re bringing back credit card tips, but they’re not giving it to unionize stores,” said Hall. “They’re also not giving us the new dress code that has been released.”

A Memphis 7 union member, Em Worrell doubles down on the Double Down Strike.

“We got a lot of support from the people at the store when we were fired, and I’m ready to do the same for anyone else who it happens to,” said Worrell.

A nationwide strike garnering support from Starbucks customers.

“I’m going to run down here to Dunkin’ Donuts and get these young folks some coffee,” said G.A. Hardaway, not supporting Starbucks.

Another person added, “I think it’s important for employees to know their value and to be paid properly,” said Todd Strickland, a Starbucks customer.

Additionally, Starbucks union workers are encouraging customers this holiday not to purchase Starbucks gift cards this year as part of the #NoContractNoGiftCards campaign in support of the strike.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, grew up in Vicksburg and attended Mississippi State University.
Veterinarian identified as shooter of 2 officers killed in Mississippi
Sergeant Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, lost their lives while conducting...
Woman who killed 2 officers did not take own life, investigators now say
Christian Saulsberry
Edmonton Elks running back, former Southaven football player, Christian Saulsberry dies after being shot
FILE (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Tennessee lawmakers to file recreational pot bill
Kadidra Roberts' body was found in a wooded area behind a home suggested by a psychic.
Mother says psychic’s tip led her to daughter’s remains

Latest News

Memphis Starbucks workers join in 3-day nationwide strike against unfair labor practices
Memphis Starbucks workers join in 3-day nationwide strike against unfair labor practices
Prepare as temperatures will fall to the single digits by the end of the week and a cold front...
Sagay's Sunday night First Alert Forecast 12/18/22
Armed robbery at Shell gas station
MPD investigating armed robbery at Midtown gas station
Sandra Shaw and Steven Turner
Couple indicted for sex trafficking minor, documents show