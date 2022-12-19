Memphis man arrested, accused of train heist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested Demarcus Anderson for his involvement in a train robbery.

On December 18, a CSX Railroad special agent was patrolling the rail yard at 1493 Holmes St.

The agent noticed tires stacked up against the building that had been taken from a boxcar. He then returned to the CSX yard and saw 35 TCL televisions were taken as well.

The agent called police who arrived at the scene to see three men placing tires into the back of their GMC pickup truck. According to police, the three suspects drove off from the scene when one of the officers began to approach the truck.

Police lost sight of the suspects, but were later told of an accident at Springdale and Jackson, involving a white GMC truck. According to police when they arrived at the scene, three men got out of the truck and ran.

A K-9 unit officer then released his K-9 which caught Demarcus Anderson where he was arrested.

Over 100 tires were taken and only 20 tires were recovered from the GMC. The total value of the tires was over $16,000. The stolen TCL televisions were recovered and totaled more than $8,000.

Anderson has been charged with burglary of a box car, theft of property $10,000 to $60,000, theft of property $2,000 to $10,000, and evading arrest with foot pursuit.

