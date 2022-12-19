Man found dead in vehicle in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle.

The vehicle was located on Latham Street in South Memphis around 8 a.m. Monday.

There’s no word on how the man died.

If you know anything that may assist the investigation, call 901-528-CASH.

