Man found dead in vehicle in South Memphis
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle.
The vehicle was located on Latham Street in South Memphis around 8 a.m. Monday.
There’s no word on how the man died.
If you know anything that may assist the investigation, call 901-528-CASH.
