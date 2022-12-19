Man arrested after carjacking, kidnapping, ramming into sheriff’s car, says SCSO

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was kidnapped and robbed on December 16, and one suspect was later arrested.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Officers chased Devon Flowers on foot days after the crime and arrested him, according to the affidavit.

SCSO says the victim was inside his 2014 Nissan Pathfinder when two males approached him on Sandy Park and Shelby Drive. One man had an AR.

According to the affidavit, the suspect said, “Do not move, or I will kill you.”

Police say one suspect hit the victim in the head with the AR, robbed him, and drove the victim around in his car for about 40 minutes.

During the time driving around, suspects tried to get the victim to open his phone and cash app money to them.

After he refused, the suspects then hit him on the head and forced him out of the car.

Later on December 18, Shelby County Deputies found the car stolen Nissan Pathfinder with several people in the car at Polo Club on Winchester Road.

When deputies approached the car, the driver rammed into the deputies, and everyone inside the Nissan fled.

Flowers is charged with the employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, aggravated robbery, especially aggravated kidnapping, and evading arrest.

