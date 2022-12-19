Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man arrested after carjacking, kidnapping, ramming into sheriff’s car, says SCSO

Man arrested after carjacking, kidnapping, ramming into sheriff’s car, says deputies
Man arrested after carjacking, kidnapping, ramming into sheriff’s car, says deputies(SCSO)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was kidnapped and robbed on December 16, and one suspect was later arrested.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Officers chased Devon Flowers on foot days after the crime and arrested him, according to the affidavit.

SCSO says the victim was inside his 2014 Nissan Pathfinder when two males approached him on Sandy Park and Shelby Drive. One man had an AR.

According to the affidavit, the suspect said, “Do not move, or I will kill you.”

Police say one suspect hit the victim in the head with the AR, robbed him, and drove the victim around in his car for about 40 minutes.

During the time driving around, suspects tried to get the victim to open his phone and cash app money to them.

After he refused, the suspects then hit him on the head and forced him out of the car.

Later on December 18, Shelby County Deputies found the car stolen Nissan Pathfinder with several people in the car at Polo Club on Winchester Road.

When deputies approached the car, the driver rammed into the deputies, and everyone inside the Nissan fled.

Flowers is charged with the employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, aggravated robbery, especially aggravated kidnapping, and evading arrest.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Tennessee lawmakers to file recreational pot bill
Two out of the three suspects who were involved in a shooting at East Raines Road and Kirby...
MPD investigating shooting near Kirby High School that leaves 2 juveniles dead
Starbucks 3-day nationwide strike
Memphis Starbucks shuts down after workers join in 3-day strike against unfair labor practices
Sergeant Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, lost their lives while conducting...
Woman who killed 2 officers did not take own life, investigators now say
Christian Saulsberry
Edmonton Elks running back, former Southaven football player, Christian Saulsberry dies after being shot

Latest News

Gavel
Former Memphis business owner pleads guilty to theft
Memphis police had a busy weekend amid a rash of violence.
Man found dead in vehicle in South Memphis
A weak system will keep clouds in the forecast and a slight chances for a few showers today and...
Sagay's Monday afternoon First Alert Forecast
Arlington student
Arlington students represent Tennessee at White House