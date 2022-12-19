Toy Truck Drive
Major cold blast coming late week

WMC First Alert Weather
By Spencer Denton
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly cloudy through evening with temperatures in the lower 40s. Winds will remain southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a passing shower in north MS. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s with a light southeasterly wind.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon with highs in the mid 40s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph. Lows will be in the low 30s with partial clearing Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and dry with afternoon highs in the upper 40s to around 50 and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

LATE WEEK ARCTIC BLAST: A cold front will move through on Thursday, which will bring a chance of afternoon rain changing to snow briefly after sunset. Temperatures will rise into the upper 40s to low 50s in the middle of the day, then plummet near sunset. Most areas will not see accumulation, but a dusting or half inch is possible in a few spots in west TN. Lows drop to around 5 degrees or so Thursday night.

FRIGID FRIDAY: Wind chills will be -10 to -15 on Friday morning. Friday looks dangerously cold with highs in the teens and lows near 10 Friday night.

CHRISTMAS EVE: & CHRISTMAS DAY: It will remain unseasonably cold both days with highs in the low to upper 20s and lows in the teens. A few flurries can’t be ruled out, but most areas will be partly cloudy.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

