Former Memphis business owner pleads guilty to theft

Gavel
Gavel(Envato)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Tennessee Department of Revenue has led an investigation against the former business owner, Max Suh, which led to his guilty plea of theft and property on December 19.

According to the Tennessee Department of Revenue, this charge came from Suh’s failure to remit sales tax collected from customers at Tobacco Max.

Judge Chris Craft ordered Suh to pay $30,000 in restitution to the Tennessee Department of Revenue before entering the plea.

Suh repaid the remaining $80,756.90 to the department in monthly payments.

“The Department of Revenue has always been committed to making sure Tennessee’s tax laws and procedures are applied uniformly to ensure fairness,” said David Gerregano, the revenue commissioner.

“We can never allow individuals engaged in fraudulent tax activity to have a competitive advantage over honest Tennesseans.”

Suh was sentenced to three years in jail. He will now be placed on three years of supervised probation.

