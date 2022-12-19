Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Couple indicted for sex trafficking minor, documents show

By Bria Bolden
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 52-year-old Sandra Shaw and 60-year-old Steven Turner are each facing two counts of commercial sex trafficking, aggravated sexual battery, and one count of soliciting exploitation of a minor after allegedly abusing a child between Aug. 2016 and Jan. 2021.

Both of them were indicted in May, but documents related to the indictment were not available until a few days ago.

Turner was arrested in October and has since bonded out of jail.

Shaw is sitting in a jail cell after being put in cuffs, Tuesday.

Both were indicted by a Shelby County grand jury after prosecutors say they “unlawfully and knowingly benefited” from commercial sex acts provided by a minor and “unlawfully and intentionally” engaged in sexual contact with each other and with a minor under 13 years old.

Coasy Hale with Restore Corps, an advocacy organization working to end human trafficking, says when it comes to victims under 18, typically traffickers are someone the victim knows who manipulates their relationship.

“Human trafficking, sex trafficking it happens here,” said Restore Corps Interim Executive Director Coasy Hale. “Research suggests that for females the average age of entry into the life of sex trafficking is between 12 years old and 14 years old. So, while it’s sad and disheartening, it also added to the data.”

Hale says Restore Corps has provided more than 140 victims this year in West Tennessee, 35 of them under 18.

“That’s why it’s so ultra-important for us to educate our communities, educate our schools, educate our children so that they kinda know what sex trafficking looks like,” said Hale.

She says we all can do our part by paying attention to changes in personality, behavior, activity online and if something doesn’t look right, always say something.

Shaw will make an appearance in court for these charges in January.

Turner’s next court appearance is also next month.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, grew up in Vicksburg and attended Mississippi State University.
Veterinarian identified as shooter of 2 officers killed in Mississippi
Sergeant Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, lost their lives while conducting...
Woman who killed 2 officers did not take own life, investigators now say
Kadidra Roberts' body was found in a wooded area behind a home suggested by a psychic.
Mother says psychic’s tip led her to daughter’s remains
The three suspects stealing $600 worth of merchandise.
MPD: 3 suspects wanted in Old Navy shoplifting
Christian Saulsberry
Edmonton Elks running back, former Southaven football player, Christian Saulsberry dies after being shot

Latest News

Two out of the three suspects who were involved in a shooting at East Raines Road and Kirby...
MPD investigating shooting near Kirby High School that leaves 2 juveniles dead
Our next big system will arrive Wednesday night and Thursday. This system will bring rain and...
Sagay's Sunday evening First Alert Forecast 12/18/22
Couple indicted for sex trafficking minor, documents show
Couple indicted for sex trafficking minor, documents show
Armed robbery at Shell gas station
MPD investigating armed robbery at Midtown gas station