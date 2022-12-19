Bluff City Life: Tues., 13 December

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Happy Holidays From Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland

Mayor Jim Strickland | Mayor of the City Of Memphis

5 Star Stories: Serving Up Good Food, Live Music On Beale Street

Inside The Life Of Memphis’ Celebrity Interior Designer

Carmeon Hamilton | Celebrity Interior Designer | IG: @carmeonhamilton

TEDX Memphis, The Perfect Holiday Gift

Jamie Boller | Community Engagement Manager at New Memphis

Bluff City Life Special: Signature Craft Cocktails For Men pt. 1

Bari Ristorante e Enoteca

Bluff City Life Special: Signature Craft Cocktails For Men pt. 2

Bari Ristorante e Enoteca

Everyday Lessons From Christmas Classics

Thomas Fellows | Author | thfellows.com

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

