Bluff City Life: Tues., 13 December
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Happy Holidays From Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland
Mayor Jim Strickland | Mayor of the City Of Memphis
5 Star Stories: Serving Up Good Food, Live Music On Beale Street
Inside The Life Of Memphis’ Celebrity Interior Designer
Carmeon Hamilton | Celebrity Interior Designer | IG: @carmeonhamilton
TEDX Memphis, The Perfect Holiday Gift
Carmeon Hamilton | Celebrity Interior Designer | IG: @carmeonhamilton
Jamie Boller | Community Engagement Manager at New Memphis
Bluff City Life Special: Signature Craft Cocktails For Men pt. 1
Bluff City Life Special: Signature Craft Cocktails For Men pt. 2
Everyday Lessons From Christmas Classics
Thomas Fellows | Author | thfellows.com
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.