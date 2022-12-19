Bluff City Life: Thu., 15 December
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Making Merry Music: Holiday Jam Concert In The 901 pt. 1
Gerald Richardson | Musician | IG: @gerald1061
A Holiday Paw-ty For A Good Cause
Belinda Fisher-Hale | Founder & Owner of Glamour Grooming & Boarding
Why Youth Should Consider Their Careers, Today
Ike Griffith | Special Assistant To Mayor Jim Strickland For Youth Services with the City of Memphis
Putting Memphis Youth To Work During The Summer
Ike Griffith | Special Assistant To Mayor Jim Strickland For Youth Services with the City of Memphis
Doggy Fitness Right At Your Doorstep
Peyton Pugh | Owner of Zoomie’s Mobile Dog Gym
Making Merry Music: Holiday Jam Concert In The 901 pt. 2
Bird Williams | Musician | FB: @birdwilliamsprinceofsoul
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.