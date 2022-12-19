Bluff City Life: Thu., 15 December

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Making Merry Music: Holiday Jam Concert In The 901 pt. 1

Gerald Richardson | Musician | IG: @gerald1061

A Holiday Paw-ty For A Good Cause

Belinda Fisher-Hale | Founder & Owner of Glamour Grooming & Boarding

Why Youth Should Consider Their Careers, Today

Ike Griffith | Special Assistant To Mayor Jim Strickland For Youth Services with the City of Memphis

Putting Memphis Youth To Work During The Summer

Ike Griffith | Special Assistant To Mayor Jim Strickland For Youth Services with the City of Memphis

Doggy Fitness Right At Your Doorstep

Peyton Pugh | Owner of Zoomie’s Mobile Dog Gym

Dog Diet Basics

Making Merry Music: Holiday Jam Concert In The 901 pt. 2

Bird Williams | Musician | FB: @birdwilliamsprinceofsoul

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.