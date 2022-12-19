Bluff City Life: Mon., 12 December
Fun DIY Holiday Looks & Decor For Less
Ursula Roman | Vice President of Marketing & Communication at Memphis Goodwill
Signature Soul Food With V.I.P. Flair In The 901
Court Welch | Owner of Celebrity Soul Food
Jennifer Welch | Owner of Celebrity Soul Food
Lather Up With Handmade, Plant-Based Soaps
Krista Scott | Owner of Buff City Soap
Smart Strategies For Managing Mental Health Through The Holidays
Karla Lewis | Licensed Therapist | coachkarla.com
Celebrating 40 Years Of The Memphis Black Arts Alliance
Lar’Juanette Williams | Executive Director at Memphis Black Arts Alliance
Coffee, Sweets, & Good Eats, pt 1
Marie Pizano | Owner of 3 Beans Cafe
Coffee, Sweets, & Good Eats, pt 2
Chef Geoff Maynard | Head Chef at 3 Beans Cafe
