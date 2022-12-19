Toy Truck Drive
Bluff City Life: Mon., 12 December

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:48 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Fun DIY Holiday Looks & Decor For Less

Ursula Roman | Vice President of Marketing & Communication at Memphis Goodwill

Signature Soul Food With V.I.P. Flair In The 901

Court Welch | Owner of Celebrity Soul Food

Jennifer Welch | Owner of Celebrity Soul Food

Sponsored by Celebrity Soul Food

Lather Up With Handmade, Plant-Based Soaps

Krista Scott | Owner of Buff City Soap

Sponsored by Buff City Soap

Smart Strategies For Managing Mental Health Through The Holidays

Karla Lewis | Licensed Therapist | coachkarla.com

Sponsored by The Kroger Co.

Celebrating 40 Years Of The Memphis Black Arts Alliance

Lar’Juanette Williams | Executive Director at Memphis Black Arts Alliance

Coffee, Sweets, & Good Eats, pt 1

Marie Pizano | Owner of 3 Beans Cafe

Coffee, Sweets, & Good Eats, pt 2

Chef Geoff Maynard | Head Chef at 3 Beans Cafe

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

