Arlington students represent Mid-South at White House

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Students from Arlington High School sent a piece of the Mid-South to the White House for its annual holiday tradition.

This National Christmas Tree display in our nation’s capital is called ‘America Celebrates.’

Fifteen art students from AHS were a part of the 58 schools chosen across the country.

Each of the students painted a Christmas ornament to send to the White House to be a part of this tradition last month.

The national tree lighting ceremony took place on November 30th, where President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden helped light the large Christmas tree that stands tall on the northeast corner of the White House.

Fifty-eight smaller trees surround the tree with ornaments from students across the nation.

“This is the first time that I’ve been actually been recognized for my art because I know this is what I’m going to do with my life. I’m going to be an artist. I’m going to go forward with this,” said Abby Hill, 11 grade Arlington student.

“My piece that I submitted was a acrylic painting. It was a painting of Dolly Parton as a box turtle because that seemed right to represent all of Tennessee,” said Conner Hall, 12 grade Arlington student.

The students’ ornaments will remain on public display until January of 2023.

Their artwork will also become a part of the archives section of the National Park Service website.

