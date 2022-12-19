6 injured in car crash near Raleigh
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:28 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Six people were taken to the hospital after a car crash near Raleigh on Sunday.
Just after 6 p.m., Memphis Police Department responded to an incident on Covington Pike near Longacre Avenue.
A woman was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Five others went people who went to Baptist East Memorial Hospital in non-critical condition.
MPD continues to investigate the cause of the crash.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.