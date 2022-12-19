6 injured in car crash near Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Six people were taken to the hospital after a car crash near Raleigh on Sunday.

Just after 6 p.m., Memphis Police Department responded to an incident on Covington Pike near Longacre Avenue.

A woman was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Five others went people who went to Baptist East Memorial Hospital in non-critical condition.

MPD continues to investigate the cause of the crash.

