6 injured in car crash near Raleigh

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department
By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:28 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Six people were taken to the hospital after a car crash near Raleigh on Sunday.

Just after 6 p.m., Memphis Police Department responded to an incident on Covington Pike near Longacre Avenue.

A woman was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Five others went people who went to Baptist East Memorial Hospital in non-critical condition.

MPD continues to investigate the cause of the crash.

