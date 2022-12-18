Raleigh beauty supply store vandalized and broken into

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Owners of a beauty supply store in Raleigh are boarding up their glass doors after their business was vandalized Saturday morning.

“They broke in basically grabbed human hair and barber equipment, stylist equipment, things that they can probably sell high-end on the street,” Tracy Tate Co-owner of TM Beauty Supply said.

Tate tells Action News 5 he got the call from Memphis police at 5:00 a.m.

He also says, in the six years he’s been in business, this is the second time his store has been hit.

“It’s disheartening because we are in our own community you know,” Tate said. “We expect, to kinda get treated well ... but you know it is what is you know people see an opportunity and they take advantage of it.”

Tate says it’s especially disheartening because while there are dozens of beauty supply stores throughout the city, very few are Black-owned.

“You wonder why we don’t have Black businesses that’s successful in our communities because it’s hard to survive without support,” he said. “And then we deal with the break-in.”

Sentiments are echoed by others who work in the same Raleigh shopping center.

Kelley Burney is a store manager at a store nearby.

She says she hopes whoever is responsible does what’s right.

“Lord help you, bring that man’s stuff back,” Burney said. “I’ve worked in retail for over 20 years, and I’ve had it happen to me and the community I was in at that time, knew who did it and made them bring my stuff back.”

She says it’s time for community members to hold each other accountable.

Tate says the hit could cost his business $10,000 to $20,000.

“For a small business, it’s hard to get small business loans, who knows, we may not even survive it,” he said.

Tate remains optimistic.

“Everybody have a merry Christmas, Taylor Made gon be alright, me and my brother we been doing this a long while and we ‘gon keep going, rather it be here or somewhere else -- but hey God is good too,” Tate said.

Tate says they plan to remain in business, for now.

He says once their lease is up (in three years) they’ll reassess and decide if they want to stay in the community.

