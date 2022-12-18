MPD: Woman injured in Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in Parkway Village that has left one woman injured on Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting at 10:08 a.m. on Summerlane Avenue.

Police say a woman arrived at St. Francis on Park Avenue and was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

The shooting stemmed from a domestic incident and the individuals involved know each other, according to police.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.