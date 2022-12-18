Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

MPD: Woman injured in Parkway Village shooting

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in Parkway Village that has left one woman injured on Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting at 10:08 a.m. on Summerlane Avenue.

Police say a woman arrived at St. Francis on Park Avenue and was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

The shooting stemmed from a domestic incident and the individuals involved know each other, according to police.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, grew up in Vicksburg and attended Mississippi State University.
Veterinarian identified as shooter of 2 officers killed in Mississippi
Sergeant Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, lost their lives while conducting...
Woman who killed 2 officers did not take own life, investigators now say
Kadidra Roberts' body was found in a wooded area behind a home suggested by a psychic.
Mother says psychic’s tip led her to daughter’s remains
The three suspects stealing $600 worth of merchandise.
MPD: 3 suspects wanted in Old Navy shoplifting
Christian Saulsberry
Edmonton Elks running back, former Southaven football player, Christian Saulsberry dies after being shot

Latest News

Christian Saulsberry
Edmonton Elks running back, former Southaven football player, Christian Saulsberry dies after being shot
"Cops and Kids" program, shopping spree at Walmart
Memphis police officers and Shelby County deputies take kids shopping for Christmas
et
Sunday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Dec 18, 2022
Arkansas State Police: Child’s body found buried in Lee County home, second child found injured