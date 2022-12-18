MPD: Woman injured in Parkway Village shooting
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in Parkway Village that has left one woman injured on Sunday morning, according to police.
Officers responded to the shooting at 10:08 a.m. on Summerlane Avenue.
Police say a woman arrived at St. Francis on Park Avenue and was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
The shooting stemmed from a domestic incident and the individuals involved know each other, according to police.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.