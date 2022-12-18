MPD investigating armed robbery at Midtown gas station
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a robbery at a gas station across from Overton Park.
Police responded to the robbery call at 8:06 a.m. at a Shell gas station on North Tucker Street and Poplar Avenue.
The suspects drove away from the scene in a Black Nissan Altima with a red dealer tag, according to police.
Police are looking for a male in a black hoodie with a black face mask and black pants.
Police are also looking for a female in a green hoodie.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.