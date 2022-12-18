MPD investigating armed robbery at Midtown gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a robbery at a gas station across from Overton Park.

Police responded to the robbery call at 8:06 a.m. at a Shell gas station on North Tucker Street and Poplar Avenue.

The suspects drove away from the scene in a Black Nissan Altima with a red dealer tag, according to police.

Police are looking for a male in a black hoodie with a black face mask and black pants.

Police are also looking for a female in a green hoodie.

