MPD investigating armed robbery at Midtown gas station

Armed robbery at Shell gas station
Armed robbery at Shell gas station(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a robbery at a gas station across from Overton Park.

Police responded to the robbery call at 8:06 a.m. at a Shell gas station on North Tucker Street and Poplar Avenue.

The suspects drove away from the scene in a Black Nissan Altima with a red dealer tag, according to police.

Police are looking for a male in a black hoodie with a black face mask and black pants.

Police are also looking for a female in a green hoodie.

