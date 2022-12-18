Toy Truck Drive
Memphis police officers and Shelby County deputies take kids shopping for Christmas

By Kelli Cook
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A decades-long tradition took place on Saturday just in time for Christmas.

The Fraternal Order of Police sponsored dozens of kids for a shopping spree with their “Cops and Kids” program.

Police officers with Lodge 35 shopped with about 30 kids at the Bartlett Wal-Mart on Highway 64 as the kids picked out gifts.

Organizers say this program has been happening since the 1980′s.

Most of the kids are selected from neighborhoods that the officers patrol every day.

“During the Christmas time we take kids from the neighborhood where officers take various calls throughout the city and they see a family that’s in need and not only do we pick those officers to put those kids on the list, so the Fraternal Order of Police provides them a better Christmas,” said FOP state trustee Richard Mccain.

The Fraternal Order of Police also provides gifts for kids of fallen officers in West Tennessee.

