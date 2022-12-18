Toy Truck Drive
Memphis men’s basketball survives wild second half to defeat Texas A&M 83-79

Memphis Tigers(Memphis Tigers)
By Matt Infield
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis men’s basketball team prevailed over Texas A&M 83-79 after a back-and-forth second half. The win improves the Tigers to 9-3 overall on the season and with it, they go 4-1 against SEC teams in non-conference play.

Up by nine at halftime, the Aggies made a run to eventually take a lead in the final five minutes of the second half. Just like they have all season, Memphis responded and immediately took the lead back, holding off multiple comeback attempts from Texas A&M from there to secure the victory.

Kendric Davis led the Tigers with 23 points, with most of his damage coming at the free throw line where he shot 14-16. DeAndre Williams poured in 15 and Johnathan Lawson tied a season-high with 10.

The Tigers take on Alabama State at home on Wednesday in the last game before the start of conference play.

