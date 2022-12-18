Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Memphis man charged in fatal shooting of former Southaven football player

Mark McDaniel in custody in fatal shooting of former Southaven football star, Christian...
Mark McDaniel in custody in fatal shooting of former Southaven football star, Christian Saulsberry(none)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLS, Miss. (WMC) - A man is in custody for shooting and killing former Southaven football player, Christian Saulsberry on Saturday morning, according to Desoto County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Deputies responded to a shooting call in at 3:20 a.m. in the 7400 block of Church Road in Walls, Mississippi.

A 25-year-old male identified as Christian Saulsberry was shot in the abdomen and leg while attending a party, according to deputies. He was pronounced dead while en route to the hospital.

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department says the shooter was identified as 24-year-old Mark McDaniel who was arrested at his residence by Memphis police on Saturday afternoon.

Mcdaniel is charged with second-degree murder and will be extradited to Desoto County.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, grew up in Vicksburg and attended Mississippi State University.
Veterinarian identified as shooter of 2 officers killed in Mississippi
Sergeant Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, lost their lives while conducting...
Woman who killed 2 officers did not take own life, investigators now say
Human heart found at TDOT facility
Human heart discovered in TDOT salt pile
The three suspects stealing $600 worth of merchandise.
MPD: 3 suspects wanted in Old Navy shoplifting
According to the superintendent, Dr. Kim Wilbanks, a first-grade student at Math and Science...
Multiple students taken to the hospital after student passes out gummies

Latest News

TM Beauty Supply vandalized
Raleigh beauty supply store vandalized and broken into
Arkansas State Police: Child’s body found buried in Lee County home, second child found injured
Get ready for a huge temperature drop next week and a chance of wintry weather
Sagay's Saturday evening First Alert Forecast 12/17/22
Raleigh beauty supply store vandalize and broken into
Raleigh beauty supply store vandalize and broken into